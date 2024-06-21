Bengaluru adopts Hyderabad’s land-pooling model for peripheral ring road project

Bengaluru: The silicon city is set to emulate Hyderabad’s approach in constructing the long-delayed 74-kilometer Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, which has faced setbacks for the past two decades.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that the state government will use a land-pooling model similar to Hyderabad’s, where 40% of the land is returned to the original landowners. This indicates that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) might notify more properties for acquisition in the future. Shiva Kumar said that “we will not going to pledge BBMP properties, but there is a plan to acquire properties for the Peripheral Ring Road project under the 60:40 ratio.”

Initially, the government planned to build the 90-meter wide ring road around the city by offering cash compensation to the farmers. The BDA estimated the land acquisition cost at approximately Rs 21,000 crore, with construction costs projected to be around Rs 7,000 crore.

Shivakumar expressed dissatisfaction with this proposal, noting that while the BDA returns 40% of developed land to farmers or landowners in layouts like Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout and Kempegowda Layout, the compensation structure for the PRR project was markedly different, according to the Deccan Herald.

By adopting this approach, the government aims to ensure that local residents benefit from the infrastructure development, fostering a sense of shared progress and cooperation among stakeholders.

The Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, designed to encircle Bangalore’s peripheries, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in the region. The PRR will span 65.95 km between Hosur Road and Tumakuru Road, with additional segments near Madanayakanahalli (3.4 km) and Hebbagodi (4.08 km) to seamlessly integrate existing roads into the network. Here are the key features:

Road Configuration: The PRR will be a 73-kilometer circular road with eight lanes (100 meters wide) and six service lanes.

It covers areas in North and East Bangalore, including Anekal.

The route starts from the NICE Road Junction on Tumkur Road, passes through Bellary Road and Old Madras Road, and ends at National Highway-44 on Hosur Road.

Integration points include the semi-circular NICE Road near BIEC and near Konappana Agrahara.

Infrastructure: The project features 16 flyovers, 10 overpasses, and 12 underpasses, enhancing the city’s transportation network.

Bridges over seven water bodies, including Chikkatogur Lake, Gunjur Lake, and Jarakabande Lake, facilitate seamless connectivity.

Six cloverleaf-type overbridges address traffic intricacies efficiently.

Greenfield Expressway: The BDA’s designs reveal a 100-meter-wide greenfield expressway.

It includes green spaces, utilities, underground cables, footpaths, cycle tracks, and drains.

The main carriageway boasts eight lanes, flanked by service roads on both sides.

A broad median is reserved for potential future integration with the metro project.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 21,000 crore and will be executed through a public-private partnership using the Design-Build Finance, Operate, and Transfer model. The road developer will have a 50 year concession to collect tolls for funding and cost recovery.