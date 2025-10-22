Bengaluru airport staff use UPI to help techie recover lost bag

A Bengaluru-based tech professional who forgot his backpack on a shuttle to Kempegowda International Airport was reunited with it within minutes, all thanks to the quick action of airport staff and the use of UPI details to trace the vehicle.

The passenger, identified as Jaskaran Singh, who was travelling by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) KIA shuttle to the airport, realised just before check-in that he had left his backpack on the bus. He immediately contacted the airport staff for help.

Using Singh’s UPI transaction history, the staff were able to identify the shuttle bus number and retrieve the lost bag. Singh later shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), thanking an airport staff member named Ravi for the assistance.

“Forgot my backpack on a KIA shuttle bus to Bangalore airport and realised just before check-in. Staff traced the bus using my UPI transaction and got my bag back. Huge thanks to Mr Ravi for the help,” Singh wrote on ‘X.’

forgot my backpack on a kia shuttle bus to bangalore airport and realized just before check-in. staff traced the bus number using my upi transaction and got my bag back. love how this tech city solves everything. huge thanks to mr. ravi for the help. #techcity #bangalore pic.twitter.com/lUR68JrdAE — Jaskaran Singh (@dexter_2397) October 20, 2025

The ‘X,’ post has gone viral and has received widespread appreciation online, with many praising the airport staff for their efficiency.

One user wrote, “These are the people who make blr a better place,” while another said, “See the world of X is very hostile. If we read tweets one would assume Localites hate non localites n all. But in reality localites of Karnataka are very understanding and helpful. It is precisely these qualities which lead to B’luru (Bengaluru) rise on world forum. Hopefully it wud contd.”



This comes at a time when the Silicon Valley of India is in the news for its traffic snarls and increasing infrastructure woes.