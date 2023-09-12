Watch: Bengaluru auto driver dupes Bangladeshi vlogger, arrested

An auto driver met his fate when he was arrested for cheating a Bangladeshi vlogger, Fizz, and his girlfriend, of Rs 900, during their trip to the Bengaluru Palace.

This comes after the footage of the creator’s camera caught the driver’s trickery and went viral on social media, forcing the Bengaluru cops to take action.

A vlogger from Kolkata shared the video of the same on X and tagged the Bengaluru cops on it.

“Bangladeshi blogger and his girlfriend were traveling to ‘Bengaluru Palace’. A local auto driver cheated them. This is how we treat foreigners? Please take action,” Mrityunjay Sardar posted on X.

The passenger of the auto is a tourist from Bangladesh, who along with his girlfriend decided to hire an auto to go sightseeing in the ‘Silicon City’.

When the couple reached their destination, the fare was Rs 320. Fizz pulled out a Rs 500 note from his wallet and handed it over to the auto driver.

In the video, the driver was seen slipping the note into his sleeves and pulling a Rs 100 note to show Fizz, pretending that it was what he gave him.

The confused vlogger gives the auto driver another Rs 500 note assuming that he was at fault. However, while editing the video, the vlogger realised that he had been duped by the driver.

The driver had a Rs 100 note hidden in his other hand even before the vlogger had taken his wallet out.

The Bengaluru Police nabbed the auto driver and shared an update on X stating, “The auto driver has been handed over to Sadashivnagar law and order police station for further action.”

Netizens poured in their sympathy for the Bangladeshi tourists and condemned the driver’s act.

“There are just 5-10 percent auto drivers who are honest in Bengaluru. Speaking from 8 years of experience over there,” commented a netizen.

“As Bangalorian and Bharatheey, I feel sad and apologise for this incident, brother,” said another.