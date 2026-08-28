Bengaluru begins demolition of Rs 200 crore, 18-storey building

Bengaluru: Demolition of an 18-storey residential building valued at around Rs 200 crore began near Kudlu in Bengaluru on Friday, August 28, after authorities identified structural and safety concerns with the building, which had reportedly developed a noticeable tilt.

The structure, located in the SNN Raj E-Block at Kudlu village, comprises 49 apartments. The demolition is being carried out in a controlled manner following an assessment by officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), who concluded that retaining the structure could pose a safety risk.

The building was reportedly constructed by a private developer at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. Authorities decided to remove the structure after it was found to be leaning to one side, raising concerns about the safety of residents and people in the surrounding area.

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The demolition operation has assumed significance because a school located immediately next to the residential complex has more than 1,000 students. Officials are therefore taking additional precautions to ensure that the dismantling work does not endanger students, teachers, residents or others in the vicinity.

Parents of students at The Cambridge International School have expressed concern over the demolition and the presence of the unstable structure close to the school premises.

Ashok, a parent, said the school had initially indicated that online classes would be conducted but subsequently asked students to attend classes physically. He said parents were worried about sending children to school while the building remained in such a condition and urged authorities to complete the demolition without causing any risk.

The GBA had earlier inspected the building after concerns emerged over its structural condition. Engineers examined the premises and recommended that the structure be demolished as a precautionary measure.

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao is understood to have discussed the issue with representatives of the construction company. The developer subsequently gave its consent for the demolition, paving the way for the authorities to begin the operation.

The incident has also raised questions about how the building received construction approval and whether adequate technical assessments were carried out before the project was cleared.

Reports indicate that an error related to soil testing may have contributed to the structural problem. However, the exact cause of the building’s tilt and responsibility for the alleged lapses are yet to be conclusively established.

With the structure being brought down in a densely populated area, officials are expected to closely monitor every stage of the demolition. Safety measures have been prioritised because of the adjoining school and surrounding residential and commercial establishments.

The demolition of the high-value structure also highlights the consequences of construction and engineering lapses in rapidly developing parts of Bengaluru. While the immediate objective is to eliminate the safety threat, questions are likely to remain over the approvals, construction practices and technical inspections that preceded the building’s development.

Authorities are expected to complete the demolition in phases while ensuring that debris, dust and other hazards are controlled. The operation will also be closely watched by residents and parents concerned about safety in the neighbourhood.

The building’s demolition marks a major precautionary intervention by civic authorities, as allowing a structurally compromised high-rise to remain standing could have posed a serious risk to public safety.