Bengaluru blast: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya seeks answers from Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru South constituency, Tejasvi Surya on Friday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide answers to the people about the blast that took place at a cafe here in the city’s Indiranagar area.

The blast took place in Rameshwaram Cafe at around 1.15 p.m. when many people had gathered at the cafe as it was the lunch hour. At least five persons were injured, the police said, adding the condition of three wounded individuals is said to be serious.

An initial probe suggested the use of low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

On the incident, taking to social media, Tejasvi Surya who is also the national president of BJP Yuva Morcha, said: “Just spoke to Rameshwaram Cafe founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He told me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer, and it was not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It seems to be a clear case of a bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.”

It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb… — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Home Minister G. R. Parameshwara was briefed about the blast by senior police officers.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has rushed to the spot and inspected the place.

Among the injured, two persons have been admitted to the Vaidehi hospital and three to the Brookefield Hospital.

One of the injured persons, Swarna, an IT professional, has been shifted to ICU as she has suffered severe burn injuries. A hospital source said the woman suffered burn injuries on the face.

Sources said that soon after the blast, the Rameshwaram Cafe was engulfed in thick black smoke. Most of the customers were IT professionals as the cafe is located in the Kundalahalli Gate area near Indiranagar, considered an ‘IT corridor’.