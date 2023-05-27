Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines flight returns to Kathmandu after suspected bird strike

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2023 7:01 pm IST
Representative Image

Kathmandu: A Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines aircraft was forced to return to the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Saturday after it reportedly suffered a bird hit.

The plane landed safely at the Tribhuvan International Airport and technicians were examining the aircraft, according to Spokesperson at TIA Teknath Sitaula.

Also Read
Delhi-Dubai flight delayed due to bad weather

Passengers on flight RA-225 bound for Bengaluru reported hearing a loud noise, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted TIA sources as saying.

MS Education Academy

The flight took off from TIA at 1:45 pm, before being forced to return to the same airport after the incident.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2023 7:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button