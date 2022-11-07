Bengaluru court asks Twitter to block accounts of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 7th November 2022 9:24 pm IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders, workers and supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: A dedicated commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District has directed micro-blogging site Twitter to block the handles of the Indian National Congress (INC) and its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ till the next date of hearing. Also, the court ordered removing three tweets posted from the party.

The twitter handles are ‘@INCIndia’ and ‘@BharatJodo’.

The court order came after a suit filed by MRT Music which is the copyright holder of the sound tracks from the film KGF Chapter 2.

It is alleged that its copyright has been infringed upon and sought a permanent injunction against the INC and its leaders from using its copyrighted music.

“Plaintiff has specifically produced CD showing the side by side file i.e., original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronised version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establish that if same is encouraged, plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums… will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large,” the court said in its order.

The court also appointed a commissioner to audit and preserve the evidence on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

