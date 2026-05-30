Bengaluru court clears Gali Janardhan Reddy in ore cases

Bengaluru: In a significant development, Gangavati MLA and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy has secured major legal relief in connection with alleged illegal iron ore transportation cases. A Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 30, discharged Janardhan Reddy and several other accused from two cases registered by the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The court passed the order after considering petitions filed by the accused seeking to be discharged from the proceedings. After hearing detailed arguments from both the prosecution and defence, the court concluded that there was insufficient basis to proceed with the trial against the accused in the two cases and accordingly dropped the charges.

Along with Janardhan Reddy, the court discharged Mehfooz Ali Khan, industrialists Hottur Abdul Wahab, Hottur Noor Ahmed, Hottur Mohammed Iqbal and Trident Mining Company from the cases.

The allegations stemmed from investigations into illegal mining and transportation of iron ore during the period when Janardhan Reddy was a powerful political figure in Ballari district. The Lokayukta SIT had alleged that the accused were involved in unauthorised mining-related activities and had illegally transported and sold iron ore in violation of mining regulations.

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According to the prosecution, the accused had allegedly sold 1,25,419 metric tonnes of iron ore without obtaining necessary approvals from the Department of Mines and Geology. Investigators had further claimed that the transactions were carried out without paying royalty and other statutory charges due to the government, resulting in substantial revenue loss to the state.

The defence, however, challenged the validity of the charges and sought relief under Section 227 of the Criminal Procedure Code, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to frame charges and proceed with a full-fledged trial. Accepting the submissions, the court ordered the discharge of all the accused in the two cases.

The ruling is being viewed as a major setback for the prosecution and a significant legal victory for Janardhan Reddy, who has faced multiple investigations and court proceedings related to mining activities over the past decade.

Political observers believe the order could strengthen Reddy’s position in Karnataka politics, particularly in the Kalyana Karnataka region, where he continues to enjoy considerable influence. The development has also sparked discussion within political circles, given the long history of legal battles associated with the state’s mining sector.

While the latest order provides relief in these specific cases, legal experts point out that it does not automatically impact other proceedings or convictions related to separate mining cases. Nevertheless, the discharge from two major Lokayukta SIT cases marks an important legal milestone for the Gangavati legislator.

The detailed judgment is expected to provide further clarity on the court’s reasoning for dropping the charges and discharging the accused.