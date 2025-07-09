Gali Janardhan Reddy petitions Telangana HC for release of seized gold in OMC case

Hyderabad: Gali Janardhan Reddy, a key accused in the Obulapuram illegal mining case, has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking the release of 57.89 kilograms of gold seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during its probe. The gold had been attached as part of the investigation into the high-profile mining scandal.

The petition was heard on Tuesday, July 8, by Justice K. Lakshman. Senior counsel representing Reddy argued that he and his wife had purchased the gold before the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) was granted its mining lease.

The counsel further claimed that the CBI court had not specified the reasons for the seizure of the gold and warned that failure to issue interim orders could cause irreparable loss to the petitioner.

In response, the CBI’s counsel, Srinivas Kapatia, requested time to file a counter affidavit. Allowing this request, Justice Lakshman adjourned the hearing to July 23.

This development comes in the wake of recent relief for Reddy and other accused in the case. Earlier in June, the Telangana High Court granted bail to Reddy and suspended his conviction and seven-year sentence imposed by the CBI Special Court, allowing him to retain his seat as an MLA and directing him not to leave the country without court permission.

The case, which dates back to 2009, centres on allegations of large-scale illegal mining by OMC, with the CBI alleging significant losses to the exchequer due to unauthorised extraction of iron ore beyond permitted areas.