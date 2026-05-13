Bengaluru electric scooter explosion leaves elderly man dead

Bengaluru: A shocking electric scooter explosion inside a residential house in Halasuru has claimed the life of a 65-year-old man, raising fresh concerns over battery safety in EV vehicles.

The deceased has been identified as Lourdes Nathan, a resident of Mersy Town, Halasuru.

Police said the incident occurred when the electric scooter, belonging to the victim’s son, was being charged inside their home. As per routine, Lourdes Nathan had plugged in the Okinawa electric scooter on Monday night around 11 pm and gone to sleep.

Around 3 am, a loud blast was heard, followed by fire spreading rapidly inside the house. The explosion reportedly occurred near the scooter’s battery unit, causing severe burn injuries to the elderly man who was sleeping nearby.

His son and daughter-in-law, staying on the upper floor, rushed down after hearing the sound and found him critically injured. Despite being shifted to a nearby hospital immediately, he died on the way due to severe burns.

Suspected battery overheating or overcharging issue

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The explosion also caused partial fire damage to household belongings such as furniture and electronics. Police suspect a possible battery overheating or overcharging issue, though a detailed technical investigation is still underway.

Officials have registered a case at Halasuru police station based on a complaint from the victim’s son, Frank Antony. Experts are expected to examine the scooter and battery system to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with charging electric vehicles in confined indoor spaces without proper safety measures.