Telangana govt encouraging use of EV: Transport Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday, March 30, said that the government is promoting the use of Electric Vehicles as he arrived at the Telangana Assembly in one such vehicle.

He said that EVs are environmentally friendly and that the government has exempted road tax for these vehicles, along with no registration fee. “The Telangana government formulated an EV policy intending to maintain Hyderabad’s Air Quality Index. Government employees are being offered 10-20 per cent discount on Electric Vehicles,” Prabhkar said.

He thanked Tata Motors, Ola Electric, Gavton Motors for manufacturing the EVs and urged other companies to step forward.

Tax exemption till December 2026

In November 2024, the Telangana government announced a 100 per cent exemption on the road and registration taxes for new electric vehicles till December 31 2026.

On November 17, 2024, speaking about the new policy changes regarding EVs in the state, the state road and transport minister Ponnam Prabhakaran said, “We have brought this policy to avoid pollution in Hyderabad like Delhi. From tomorrow (Monday), the new policy of EVs in Telangana will be implemented in all four-wheelers, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and goods vehicles.”

Also Read Telangana waives road and registration taxes for electric vehicles till 2026

The decision was passed through Government Order (GO) No. 41, signed by special chief secretary Vikas Raj on November 16.

The order also promotes the usage of fully electric buses with special provisions for companies buying buses exclusively for employee transport.

With the move, the state government aims to reduce the state’s carbon footprint, reducing emissions and urban pollution.