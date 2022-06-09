Bengaluru FC appoint Simon Grayson as head coach

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC on Wednesday announced the appointment of Englishman Simon Grayson as the club’s head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“Coming to India was a possibility that I had looked into two years ago. But the pandemic put all things on hold. When the chance came across again, I was excited to look into it. This presents a new opportunity in my football career and it is one that really excites me,” said Grayson, after completing the formalities on his deal.

Grayson, who has over 500 appearances as a player in England’s top divisions, moved into management in 2004 and has since overseen the promotion of four teams in the English Division in a managerial career that has spanned across 728 games and seven clubs.

“When I spoke to the owner, his mindset was the same as mine. I want this club to be winning trophies again. I am aware that BFC has been very successful in the past but the last few years haven’t worked out like everybody would have liked it to. That happens in football – you learn from it and strive to do better – to get players to work harder on the pitch and off the pitch; that’s the exciting part for me,” said Grayson.

Grayson, who hails from North Yorkshire, has overseen the promotion of four teams in the English Division; Blackpool in 2007, Leeds United in 2010, Huddersfield Town in 2012 and Preston North End in 2015. He had short spells at Sunderland, Bradford City and Blackpool before most recently taking charge of Fleetwood Town in League One.

Speaking on the appointment of Grayson, Bengaluru FC Director, Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to have landed Simon, who is experienced and successful as both – a player and a manager. His records, in what are extremely competitive and difficult divisions in English football, speak for itself. I had meetings with him in London, and it was evident that he shared our vision and desire to bring Bengaluru FC back where it belongs.”