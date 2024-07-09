Bengaluru: FIR filed against Virat Kohli owned One8 Commune restaurant

An FIR was registered against star cricketer Virat Kohli owned One8 Commune restuarant in Bengaluru’s MG road by the city police on Tuesday, July 9 for operating and serving customers beyond the 1 am closing deadline.

The Cubbon Park Police in Bengaluru has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the restaurant, stating that it was found operating and serving customers at 1:20 am on July 6th, which is beyond the closing time.

The FIR was registered against the restaurant’s manager and other staff for violating the operating time restrictions.

“We have booked around 3-4 pubs for running late till 1:30 am last night. We received complaints of loud music being played. Pubs were allowed to remain open only till 1 am and not beyond that,” DCP Central said.

Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune

Virat Kohli’s restaurant chain One8 Commune has expanded to several major cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

The Bengaluru branch of One8 Commune was launched in December of last year and is located on the sixth floor of Ratnam’s Complex on Kasturba Road, in close proximity to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Bengaluru One8 Commune offers patrons scenic views of Cubbon Park and the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, catering to a diverse clientele including couples on date nights, groups celebrating milestones, and families.

The restaurant’s design and ambience are focused on creating a community-oriented experience, with elaborate sectional sofas and Instagram-worthy decor elements like neon-lit signage.

Despite being a new entrant in the Bengaluru market, One8 Commune has already become a popular dining and socializing destination, often drawing large crowds and sometimes requiring patrons to return at a later time due to the high demand.

This popularity is likely driven by Virat Kohli’s strong association with the city through his involvement with the local IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore.