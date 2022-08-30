Bengaluru: Heavy rain plays spoilsport during festival days

Bengaluru: Heavy rain continued to pound Karnataka on Tuesday and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy downpours for the next three days in the state.

The incessant rain has taken away people’s festive mood in the state. Karnataka celebrates the festival of Goddess Gowri on Tuesday and Vinayak Chaturthi on Wednesday. The shops erected in makeshift tents on streets for festivals have been damaged.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the Bengaluru South region. Thousands of hectares of agricultural land have come under water across the state.

Also Read Bengaluru: Civic body issues meat ban on Aug 31 for Ganesh Chaturthi

According to an estimate, crops grown in 5,000 hectares of land have come under water in Raichur district alone. Nimbavva Negaluru (48) died on the spot after the wall of the house collapsed in Tumarikoppa village of Hanagal taluk in Haveri district on Monday late night.

The traffic has been thrown out of gear on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway due to incessant rain. The authorities have declared a holiday for the primary and secondary schools in Koppal, Gadag and Vijayanagar districts due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The personnel of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have rescued eight persons from a house inundated with water in Chamarajanagar district.