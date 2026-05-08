Bengaluru jail introduces biometric tracking system to curb illegal activities

Bengaluru: In a major move aimed at tightening surveillance and preventing illegal activities inside prisons, authorities at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison have introduced a comprehensive Prisoners Tracking Movement System, making biometric authentication mandatory for inmates entering every barrack and facility within the prison premises.

Prison officials said the new system has been implemented to monitor prisoner movements more effectively and prevent inappropriate behaviour, illegal communication and unauthorised interactions among inmates. The project, introduced at a cost of around Rs 2.25 crore, integrates biometric access, digital visitor tokens, AI-enabled surveillance cameras and digital call monitoring.

Officials said artificial intelligence-based cameras had already been installed in the prison to monitor inmates as well as prison staff. The newly introduced tracking system further strengthens surveillance by digitally recording every movement of prisoners inside the jail.

According to prison authorities, convicted prisoners and undertrial inmates, though housed in separate barracks, often came together during meal times and hospital visits. Such interactions allegedly enabled the exchange of information that indirectly contributed to criminal activities both inside and outside the prison.

Officials also found that inmates visiting the meeting rooms to interact with visitors often moved to other barracks or hospital sections instead of returning directly to their assigned barracks after the meeting. To prevent such unauthorised movement, separate canteens are now being arranged for convicted and undertrial prisoners, while outpatient departments (OPDs) are being opened at strategic locations to provide basic medical care within designated zones.

Under the new system, biometric verification facilities have been installed at all barracks, visitor rooms, hospitals, canteens, kitchens, libraries, playgrounds, handicraft units and bakery sections. Prisoners visiting the meeting rooms must now obtain digital tokens linked to their biometric data.

Prison staff will update details such as prisoner name, inmate number, entry time and movement records in dedicated software systems. Authorities said this would help create a complete digital database of prisoner movements and interactions.

The prison department has also introduced a “canteen usage system” to digitally monitor inmates’ purchases and spending patterns. Instead of cash transactions, prisoners will use wallets or coupons to purchase bakery products and other items from prison canteens. Every transaction, including the buyer’s identity, items purchased, quantity, date and remaining balance, will be digitally tracked.

Speaking about the initiative, Prison Department DGP Alok Kumar said the system would help authorities identify which inmate visited which barrack, the duration of stay and the purpose of movement.

“Along with keeping close watch on prisoners, this system will help curb illegal activities inside the prison,” he said.