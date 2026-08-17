Bengaluru: Man arrested for assaulting police constable

Accused allegedly abused the police constable in filthy language, headbutted and punched him in the face.

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Bengaluru: A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting a traffic police constable here, police said on Monday, August 17.

The accused has been identified as Manjunath C, a resident of Gottigere here, they said.

The incident occurred on August 16 at about 3 PM, while police constable Arun Manjappa Badagoudra of Hulimavu Traffic Police Station was on duty at B G Road, Gottigere Junction, police said.

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According to police, the accused allegedly abused the police constable in filthy language, headbutted and punched him in the face, causing bleeding injuries and obstructed him from discharging his official duties, and fled from the spot.

The on-duty police constable lodged a complaint at Hulimavu Police Station seeking legal action against the person. Accordingly, a case was registered.

“During the course of the investigation, in the early hours of August 17, the police traced and apprehended the person who had allegedly assaulted the police constable and fled from the spot,” a senior police officer said.

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Further investigation is in progress, he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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