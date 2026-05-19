Bengaluru man held for leaving magazine loaded with bullets in hotel room

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old man has been arrested by JC Nagar Police Police after he allegedly left a pistol magazine containing live bullets inside a hotel room in Bengaluru and failed to retrieve it despite repeated reminders from hotel authorities.

The accused, identified as Armaan Mutahar, had reportedly checked into Jayamahal Palace Hotel along with a woman on April 27. According to police, he booked the room by presenting passport documents and claimed to be a Green Card holder from the United States.

Officials said the duo checked out of the hotel the next morning. Soon after leaving, the accused allegedly contacted the hotel reception and informed staff that he had mistakenly left behind a pistol magazine loaded with seven live rounds in the room. He requested the hotel authorities to keep the item safely until he returned.

Acting on the information, hotel employees searched the room and recovered the magazine containing live ammunition. Hotel staff reportedly asked the accused to return immediately and collect it. However, he allegedly kept postponing his visit, initially claiming he was stranded due to rain and later giving repeated assurances that he would arrive soon.

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Hotel manager Prakash said the accused continued delaying the collection of the magazine despite several phone calls from the hotel. After waiting for days, the management informed him on May 4 that the magazine would be handed over to the police if he failed to collect it. The accused allegedly replied that he would retrieve it directly from the police station.

Following this, the hotel management approached the JC Nagar Police Station and formally handed over the magazine along with a complaint. Police subsequently registered a case and detained the accused for questioning.

During the investigation, police found that the live bullets were of US origin. Authorities are now probing how the accused allegedly carried the magazine and ammunition into India and brought them into the hotel premises without attracting attention.

Police are also examining whether the accused possessed any valid firearm licence or authorisation linked to the ammunition. Officials suspect possible violations under provisions of the Arms Act and are verifying additional details regarding the ownership of the weapon associated with the magazine.