Bengaluru man stages own kidnapping, demands Rs 90L from father

Bengaluru: The RR Nagar police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly staging his own kidnapping and demanding Rs 90 lakh from his father as ransom.

The accused has been identified as Manish. According to the police, he allegedly planned the fake kidnapping with the help of two associates to extract money from his father, Manohar Patel, 62.

Manish had reportedly told his father that he was travelling to Gadag by train in connection with a financial transaction. He also said that he would call the next morning. However, when Manohar received a call the following day, the caller allegedly claimed that his son had been kidnapped and demanded Rs 90 lakh for his release.

Worried over the alleged kidnapping, Manohar approached the police. The RR Nagar police began tracking Manish’s mobile phone and other communication details. Although his phone was switched off, investigators continued monitoring the numbers being used in connection with the ransom demand.

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Later, the family reportedly received another call asking whether the ransom amount had been arranged. Police traced the number and obtained information about the caller’s location.

A police team subsequently searched the Hassan region and allegedly found Manish staying in a room with two other persons. Investigators reportedly found no evidence that he had actually been kidnapped.

During questioning, Manish allegedly admitted to staging the kidnapping in an attempt to obtain money from his father. Police registered a case and arrested Manish and his two alleged accomplices.

The three accused were subsequently produced before court and remanded to judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.