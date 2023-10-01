Bengaluru: Man who sexually assaulted lonely women in isolated areas arrested

Published: 1st October 2023
_A man, who targeted and sexually assaulted women, Ayyappa
_A man, who targeted and sexually assaulted women, Ayyappa- IANS

Bengaluru: A man, who targeted and sexually assaulted women in isolated areas in Bengaluru, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The crime came to the fore when one of the victims filed a complaint against the accused after which the police, on the basis of description about him, reviewed the CCTV footage and arrested him.

The arrested has been identified as Ayyappa, a bike mechanic and a resident of Vyalikaval.

During interrogation, Ayyappa told police that he used to take the bike from the garage he used to work and start chasing lonely woman on isolated stretch daily.

Finding the fairer sex lonely and on isolated stretch, he used to touch them inappropriately, the police said.

