Bengaluru Metro guard suspended for masturbating in public

A woman, horrified by the incident, videotaped him and shared it on social media, detailing her traumatic experience

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th March 2024 10:21 pm IST
Model alleges sexual harassment by ride app driver, police say complaint false
Representative image

Bangalore: A security guard working at Jalahalli Metro Station was placed under suspension on Wednesday, March 20, as he was seen flashing and making indecent gestures, particularly targeting a women.

On March 17, a woman came to board the train at the station between 2 pm and 2:30 pm, and as it was late afternoon, there were fewer passengers. Looking at the woman from the opposite platform, he put his hand in his pants and masturbated on the station. 

Also Read
Vendor arrested for mixing his semen with ice cream in Warangal

The woman, horrified by the incident, videotaped him and shared it on social media, detailing her traumatic experience. She initially shared the footage with the Bengaluru Metro authorities, demanding action against the man.

MS Education Academy

Later on, she claimed that the Metro authorities ignored her grievances.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police have taken note of the incident and initiated a probe.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th March 2024 10:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button