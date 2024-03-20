Bengaluru Metro guard suspended for masturbating in public

Bangalore: A security guard working at Jalahalli Metro Station was placed under suspension on Wednesday, March 20, as he was seen flashing and making indecent gestures, particularly targeting a women.

On March 17, a woman came to board the train at the station between 2 pm and 2:30 pm, and as it was late afternoon, there were fewer passengers. Looking at the woman from the opposite platform, he put his hand in his pants and masturbated on the station.

The woman, horrified by the incident, videotaped him and shared it on social media, detailing her traumatic experience. She initially shared the footage with the Bengaluru Metro authorities, demanding action against the man.

Later on, she claimed that the Metro authorities ignored her grievances.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police have taken note of the incident and initiated a probe.