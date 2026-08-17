Bengaluru: Over 200 vehicles seized for alleged road tax evasion

Bengaluru: Bengaluru RTO officials have intensified action against vehicles registered outside Karnataka and allegedly being used in the city without payment of the required road tax. In a major enforcement drive on Monday, August 17, officials seized more than 200 vehicles and recovered about Rs 3 crore in fines.

The operation was carried out following strict directions from the Transport Department Commissioner. Ten separate teams were deployed to inspect vehicles at different locations across Bengaluru and identify those violating tax and registration norms.

Vehicles bearing registrations from Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Haryana were among those seized. The enforcement teams found several luxury vehicles, including Audi and Mercedes models, along with Tata Harrier and Mahindra Scorpio cars.

Over 30 cars seized from one location

More than 30 vehicles were reportedly seized from a single location under the KA-03 Kasturi Nagar RTO limits, highlighting the extent of the use of out-of-state vehicles in the city.

The operation also led to a dramatic incident involving an Odisha-registered bike taxi. After noticing the RTO officials, the rider allegedly tried to escape. The vehicle reportedly went out of control, causing two riders to fall on the road. Officials later took action against the vehicle.

Transport officials said some owners allegedly register or purchase vehicles in other states to avoid Karnataka’s road tax and then use them in Bengaluru for prolonged periods.

Officials stressed that using an out-of-state vehicle in Karnataka for an extended period without fulfilling applicable tax and registration requirements is a violation of the rules.

The Transport Department has ordered officials to continue the enforcement drive until the end of the month. Further inspections are expected across the city as authorities step up efforts to curb tax evasion and prevent revenue loss to the state.

The department has maintained that strict action will be taken against vehicle owners found violating tax and motor vehicle regulations.