Bengaluru police arrest rowdy sheeter facing 67 criminal cases

Bengaluru: A rowdy sheeter wanted in dozens of cases across Karnataka has finally been arrested by Banaswadi Police after a sustained operation. The accused, Syed Abrar (32), had allegedly been on the run despite facing 67 criminal cases and more than 37 non-bailable warrants issued by various courts.

Abrar, a resident of Kadugondana Halli and a known rowdy-sheeter, is accused of involvement in a range of offences including murder, attempted murder, robbery and theft. Police said he had developed a pattern of avoiding court appearances and frequently changing his hideouts to escape arrest.

Breakthrough during a burglary case

The breakthrough came during the investigation of a burglary case reported near Hennur Road Banaswadi Road (HRBR) Layout in March. According to police, a locked residence was broken into, and Rs 10,000 in cash was stolen. CCTV cameras captured the suspect escaping on a motorcycle, helping investigators identify the accused.

A police team led by Inspector HC Sudarshan and Sub Inspector BT Venkataramanappa launched a focused search operation. Officers soon realised that Abrar was deliberately avoiding using his mobile phone and constantly moved between locations to remain under the radar.

After days of surveillance and intelligence gathering, police tracked him down near Bagalur and took him into custody.

Committing crimes for over 15 years

Investigators said Abrar has been active in the criminal world for over 15 years. Cases against him are registered in Bengaluru, Kolar and Yadgir districts. His criminal history includes several serious offences that have made him one of the most wanted repeat offenders in the region.

Police records indicate that courts had issued over 37 non-bailable warrants against him due to his failure to attend hearings. In addition, he had been declared a proclaimed offender five times, underscoring his long-standing efforts to evade the justice system.

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Authorities revealed that Govindapura police had earlier arrested Abrar in a separate case. However, he allegedly returned to criminal activities after receiving bail and continued committing offences.

Police suspect that the accused used proceeds from crimes to fund his lifestyle and recreational activities. With his arrest, investigators hope to make progress in several pending cases linked to him. He has been sent to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.