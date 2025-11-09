Bengaluru Rapido driver accused for harassing woman passenger arrested

The woman was returning to her Paying Guest (PG) hostel from Church Street when the incident occurred.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th November 2025 3:02 pm IST
Rapido biker Lokesh (right) was arrested for harassing a women rider
Rapido biker Lokesh (right) was arrested for harassing a women rider

Bengaluru: A Rapdio driver accused of harassing a woman passenger while she was returning to her accommodation has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The incident allegedly occurred on November 6, came to light after the woman posted about it on social media. The police social media monitoring team noticed the post and contacted her for details. A case was registered on the next day, and an investigation was launched, they added.

“The accused has been identified as Lokesh, 28, a resident of Muniyappa Layout, Ullal,” a police officer said.

Memory Khan Seminar

The woman was returning to her Paying Guest (PG) hostel from Church Street when the incident occurred, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th November 2025 3:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button