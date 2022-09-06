Bengaluru: ‘Remembering Gauri Lankesh’ held on death anniversary

Bengaluru: ‘Remembering Gauri’ Public gathering program was organised on Monday, September 5, 2022, by Gauri Memorial trust in Bharath Scouts and guide Hall, Bangalore.

Writer and Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on September 5, 2017, in Bangalore.

Renowned writer Arundhati Roy, Actor Prakash Rai and Alt news co-founder Mohammed Zubair were chief guests of the program.

Teesta Setalwad joined the meeting virtually and said that the program marked her resistance to the suppression of dissent and incarceration.

There was a program held in Bangalore on the 5th Death Anniversary of Gauri Lankesh by Gauri Memorial Trust.



Chief Guests were

1. Arundhati Roy – Activist

2.Teesta Setelvad (Virtually joined)

3. Prakash Rai – Actor & Activist (1/2)@prakashraaj @zoo_bear @TeestaSetalvad pic.twitter.com/E8JvWE6c1a — Hate Watch Karnataka. (@Hatewatchkarnat) September 6, 2022

“Shockingly the 11 convicts of Bilkis Bano Rape and murder case were remitted by Gujarat government on Independence day this year, whereas the 17 women anxiously waiting for remission in Sabramathi jail from last 14 years are still unheard,” she said.

Arundathi Roy shared her experiences with Lankesh and said, “Gauri was someone who always used to ask me whenever I write; “Shall I translate Shall I translate? I love you.”

“Today we live in a country where people get advantage from massacres. We knew the urgency when BJP and Modi were calling for elections during the Gujarat massacre.” She added.

Roy said that people have to start from zero now for liberation. “The system is broken and the new one will be born in that place, that is the law of physics. Inquilab Zindabaad.” Arundathi Roy said.

Professor Shridhar while addressing the gathering gave a new meaning to MSP- ‘Minimum Speech Permission’ criticising the government for snatching Freedom of speech.

Well-known cine artist Prakash Raj while addressing the gathering said “It has been five years since Gauri is killed. When Gauri was killed I said that this is not her death, this is the seed she has sown which will one day be worth the price.”

“Those who killed Gauri are in jail and those who lost Gauri are among us but those who made Gauri be killed are ruling this state.,” he added.