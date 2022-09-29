Bengaluru: ‘Repeal UAPA & free political prisoners’, demands Lawyers Association

All India Lawyers Association for Justice organised a protest on 28 September at Freedom park, Bangalore, backed by the All India students association (AISA) Karnataka demanding the repeal of the ‘draconian’ Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and release of all political prisoners.

“We must raise a question questions. Voice of Dalits and Adivasis can’t cease to be heard. The government is using draconian UAPA on innocence, Now Muslims are targeted and behind bars. Dissenting voices & Muslim organisations have been banned as witnessed today. For the corporate, by the corporate is the present motive of government,” AISA leader Shurjo said, amid the protest.

Slogans of Inquilab Zindabaad, Bhagat Singh zindabad, Jai Bheem and Scrap UAPA, AFSPA were raised by the protesters.

“To just gain the political advantage they are using UAPA on innocence, whereas the criminals who murdered Justice goya, Hemant Karkare, Gauri Lankesh and many more; why no UAPA on them? We demand immediate revocation of UAPA,” Another Protestor said.

Speaking with Siasat.com, one of the AISA students said “As days pass on, the ruling party is gaining more corporate funds. Is this our government or the government of Adani and Ambani? RSS has plotted and was caught in several places using bombs. Yet they are free and they won’t be pushed behind bars. only PFI members are made to sit behind bars for being Muslim. Our fight is with capitalism.”

Ex-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS) volunteer, Yashwant Shinde, reportedly filed an affidavit in a Nanded court alleging that the RSS was involved in a series of bomb blasts across the country. His damning allegations also said that it was done with the aim to help the BJP win elections.

On 28 September, the Ministry of Home Affairs has banned Muslim organisation Popular Front of India and its associated wings. Top PFI leaders are slapped under UAPA who was arrested on 22 September in a nationwide crackdown of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“Today we all have gathered here in the memory of Bhagat Singh who didn’t bow down in front of oppression and didn’t write mercy petition as Savarkar did. Today government is misusing UAPA and slapping on innocence but not on the Culprits of Bilkis Bano convicts released on Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav,” social activist Khizar Alam said.