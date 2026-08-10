Bengaluru: Rotten meat found during raids on 5 UB City kitchens

Bengaluru: Food safety officials raided the kitchens of five prominent hotels at UB City in Bengaluru and uncovered serious hygiene and food safety violations, including rotten meat, expired food products and improperly stored perishable items.

A team of around 15 officials conducted inspections at Sky Hotel, Royal Chain, Madras Kitchen, Tescon Hotel and Senchezz Hotel on Monday, August 10. The inspections were aimed at checking food quality, hygiene standards, storage practices and compliance with food safety regulations.

At Sky Hotel, officials reportedly seized 45 kg of rotten chicken and beef, 15 litres of used cooking oil and 6 kg of vegetable cutlets. Following the discovery of rotten meat and expired food items, officials sealed the hotel’s kitchen.

The inspection at Royal Chain Hotel resulted in the seizure of 50 kg of duck meat and 5 kg of fish. Officials also confiscated 5 kg of raw peas from Madras Kitchen and 5 kg of mushrooms from Tescon Hotel.

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At Senchezz Hotel, officials seized 3 kg of fish, along with 7 kg of cake, potatoes and other food items that were found to be unsuitable for consumption.

Food Safety Commissioner Srinivas said inspections conducted at hotels in and around UB City and Brigade Road also revealed that some establishments were storing chicken, mutton and fish without maintaining proper refrigeration conditions.

Officials said the seized food products that were found unfit for consumption would be disposed of in accordance with food safety regulations.

The department is also preparing to initiate legal action against hotels where violations have been confirmed. Samples collected during the inspections will be examined, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

The discovery of rotten meat and poor storage practices at high-end hotels has raised concerns over food safety standards in some of Bengaluru’s prominent hospitality establishments. Officials indicated that inspections would continue and that violations would invite strict action irrespective of the establishment’s reputation.