Food safety violations flagged at Santosh Dhaba in Miyapur

Hyderabad: A food safety raid at a Santosh Dhaba outlet near Miraj Theatre Lane in Miyapur has revealed several violations such as dirty exhaust fans and ceiling, broken wall tiles, and a chiller that was not maintained properly.

The raid on Thursday, August 6, revealed that semi-prepared food items were not labelled and food handlers were not wearing hairnets, aprons, and gloves. There was no lighting in the store room, and medical, pest control, water testing and packaging records were not produced.

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation has given the restaurant a 58 per cent rating. A notice has been served directing the establishment to improve food safety and hygiene practices.

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Jaaju Kitchen and Bar

On the other hand, Jaaju Kitchen & Bar in Madinaguda fared well in the food safety raid, scoring a compliance rating of 80 per cent.

Officials observed several good practices, such as good personal hygiene maintained by food handlers, proper labelling of semi-prepared food items and availability of pest control and annual medical and water testing records.

Some violations were also observed, such as food waste clogging drains and an open drain near the dishwashing area. Water was clogging the dishwashing sink, and a damaged gasket in the non-veg chiller required replacement. Exhausts near stoves and the freezer also required cleaning.