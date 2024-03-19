Bengaluru shopkeeper ‘happy’ as scores protest against assault

Scores of people, affiliated with right-wing groups, holding saffron flags gathered near Siddanna Layout in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 19, to protest against the assault on a shopkeeper who played a Hindu religious song loudly during azaan from a nearby mosque.

Three people – Suleman, Shahanawaz and Rohith – have been arrested so far for the assault. Other accused named in the FIR include Dyanish and Taruna.

When alerted, police reached on the spot and tried to disperse the protestors. However, they turned aggressive and started chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Police arrive at the Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru where people were protesting after an altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' time. pic.twitter.com/jvt3oeEtbe — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Shopkeeper ‘happy’ for public support

Speaking to ANI, shopkeeper Mukesh said that he was happy that people were supporting him.

“If something serious had happened to me in the incident that happened on Sunday, who would have been answerable? It feels good that people have come here to support me,” he told ANI.

#WATCH | Karnataka: "If something serious had happened to me in the incident that happened on Sunday, who would have been answerable? It feels good that people have come here to support me…," says the shopkeeper who was attacked by a group of over five men for playing… pic.twitter.com/mtzSDq1mcr — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

The incident occurred in the Cubbonpete locality on March 17 when Mukesh loudly played bhajan during azaan. A group of people passing by start arguing with him before it turns into a fistfight.

“I was playing Hanuman Chalisa. 4-5 people came and said it was time for Azaan and if you play it we will beat you. They beat me and also threatened me that they would stab me with a knife,” Mukesh told the media.

BJP MP Tejashwi Yadav also visited Mukesh on Monday and demanded an unbiased probe.

(This is a developing story)