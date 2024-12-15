Bengaluru techie suicide: Estranged wife, her mother & brother arrested

Bengaluru Police have arrested Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, along with her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania, in connection with an abetment to suicide case.

The arrests occurred on Sunday, with Nikita apprehended in Gurugram, Haryana, while Nisha and Anurag were taken into custody in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

They have since been brought to Bengaluru and presented in court, where they were remanded to judicial custody.

The case stems from Atul Subhash’s tragic suicide on December 9, during which he left behind a 24-page note alleging harassment by his wife and her family.

In the note, he detailed demands for a substantial sum of money in exchange for withdrawing legal cases against him and for visitation rights to see his son. His death has sparked significant public outrage and media attention.

Prior to their arrests, Bengaluru Police had issued a summons for Nikita to appear for questioning regarding her husband’s death.

A police team also travelled to Jaunpur, the family’s hometown, to investigate further after the family reportedly fled their residence amid the ongoing inquiry.

The Singhanias have filed for anticipatory bail, asserting their innocence in this high-profile case.