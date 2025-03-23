Bengaluru temple chariot collapses second year in a row, 1 dead

A 24-year-old man died and four others were injured when a 150-feet chariot collapsed during the Madduramma temple festival in Rayasandra, Parappana Agrahara, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 23 as devotees pulled the chariot toward the temple when strong winds and heavy rain reportedly caused it to lose balance and crash.

Panic ensued as hundreds of devotees scrambled for safety.

Videos of the collapse circulated widely on social media, prompting criticism of festival organizers and local authorities. Many questioned the chariot’s structural integrity and why preventive measures weren’t taken despite the previous year’s mishap.

This marks the second consecutive year a chariot has toppled at the festival. Last year’s incident damaged several vehicles but resulted in no casualties.