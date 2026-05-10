Bengaluru traffic diverted as PM Modi visits Art of Living celebrations

Bengaluru Police impose traffic curbs and diversions on Kanakapura Road and NICE Road ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the Art of Living Ashram on Sunday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2026 10:56 am IST
Bengaluru traffic congestion during PM Modi's visit for Art of Living celebrations.
Bengaluru traffic (Representative image)

Bengaluru: Tight security arrangements and large-scale traffic diversions have been put in place across parts of Bengaluru ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Art of Living Ashram on Sunday, May 10.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend celebrations marking the 70th birthday of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the 45th foundation year of the Art of Living organisation.

Traffic restrictions

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, movement of vehicles on the Bengaluru-Kanakapura Road stretch will remain restricted between 10 am and 2 pm. Commuters travelling towards Kanakapura and nearby areas have been advised to take alternative roads to avoid delays.

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Police said vehicles heading from Bengaluru to Kanakapura should use the Kengeri-Bidadi-Ramanagara route. Those travelling from Kanakapura towards the city have been instructed to enter Bengaluru through Harohalli, Kaggalipura and Bannerghatta Road.

Authorities have also imposed temporary restrictions on NICE Road from 9 am to 3 pm. Vehicles coming from Tumakuru Road and proceeding towards Kanakapura have been advised to divert at the CMTI Junction and travel through Dr. Rajkumar Punyabhoomi Road.

PM to reach Art of Living Ashram by helicopter

Prime Minister Modi will reach the Art of Living Ashram near Udipalya village by helicopter from HAL Airport at around 11 am. During the programme, he will inaugurate a grand meditation hall constructed as part of the ashram’s anniversary celebrations.

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Apart from the inauguration, the Prime Minister will participate in cultural and spiritual events organised at the ashram and is expected to remain there till around 12.30 pm.

As part of the security arrangements, police have banned parking and traffic movement near HAL Gate No. 30 and portions of Old Airport Road. Authorities have arranged alternative parking facilities for the public at the HAL bus yard and Sir S.M.V. College grounds.

Traffic police have urged residents and motorists to cooperate with officials and follow diversion routes to ensure smooth movement during the VVIP visit.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2026 10:56 am IST

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