Berlin bans Palestinian keffiyeh in schools

Berlin: Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, Berlin authorities have banned the keffiyeh, a traditional Palestinian scarf, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

According to education senator Katharina Guenther-Wuensch, the reason for the ban was that keffiyeh posed a threat to school peace. “Any declarative behaviour or expression of opinion could be understood as support or approval of attacks against Israel or support for the terrorist organizations that carry them out, such as the Palestinian Hamas movement or the Lebanese Hezbollah group,” said her letter addressed to the schools.

The ban on Hamas and Hezbollah symbols, violence-promoting statements, and expressions of opinion, including the keffiyeh, extends beyond criminal liability limits.

The official also banned posters featuring the inscription “Free Palestine” or the Israel map in the colours of the Palestinian flag.

Israel-Palestine war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 2,329 Palestinians have been killed, including 724 children and 276 women and 9,714 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks. On the Israeli side, more than 1,300 people have been killed, including 264 soldiers and 3,400 wounded.