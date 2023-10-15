Kuwait to consider opening family visa for Palestinian teachers

Kuwait: Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, the Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) is considering opening a family visa program for Palestinian teachers to bring their close family members to the country. The visas will be available only to children of male and female teachers out of humanitarian considerations.

This comes after Areej Qanan, a Palestinian teacher residing in Kuwait, lost 11 members of her family in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on October 11.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved Areej Qanan, Kuwait’s Minister of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr Adel Al Mane assured the country supports all teachers from the Gaza Strip and occupied territories working in Kuwait.

Hundreds of Palestinian teachers from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are employed in Kuwait.

وزير التربية د. عادل المانع يتصل بالمعلمة أريج قنن لتعزيتها باستشهاد عائلتها في غزةhttps://t.co/iEWmSB6Md0#وزارة_التربية pic.twitter.com/RKNWBTAYyO — وزارة التربية (@MOEKUWAIT) October 11, 2023

Israel-Palestine war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 2,329 Palestinians have been killed, including 724 children and 276 women and 9,714 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

On the Israeli side, more than 1,300 people have been killed, including 264 soldiers and 3,400 wounded..