For decades, the Hyderabadi diaspora has made its home across the cities of Saudi Arabia. And like the saying goes, “You can take the man out of Hyderabad, but not Hyderabad out of the man”. This sentiment rings especially true when it comes to food. The longing for dum biryani, talawa gosht or haleem has led to the rise of restaurants that don’t just serve meals but serve memories and nostalgia on a plate.

In part 1 of this series, Siasat.com explored the thriving Hyderabadi food scenes of Riyadh and Jeddah. Now, in part 2, we head east to Dammam and south to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

From Dammam’s South Asian areas lined with casual Hyderabadi diners to the sacred calm of Makkah and Madinah, these cities prove that food is more than just sustenance- it is a cultural bridge. Here, in each plate of steaming dum biryani or bowl of rich curry, you find Hyderabad far from home.

Where to find Hyderabadi food in Saudi Arabia

Top picks in Dammam

In Saudi Arabia’s Dammam, the Hyderabadi food scene is centred around the Seiko and Subekha area, unofficial food districts for the South Asian community. Known for its straightforward, flavorful meals and wallet-friendly prices, Dammam’s Hyderabadi restaurants are popular among working professionals and long-time residents alike.

Rummaan Hyderabadi Restaurant Shalimar Restaurant Safa Al Marwa Restaurant Cafe Niloufer Karak

Top picks in Makkah and Madinah

For Hyderabadi pilgrims visiting Makkah and Madinah for Hajj or Umrah, one of the quiet struggles is adjusting to the local Arabian flavours. Thankfully, a handful of Hyderabadi restaurants have stepped in to fill that gap, offering meals that remind pilgrims of home, even when they’re thousands of miles away.

Charminar Restaurant (Makkah) Deewan Hyderabadi Restaurant (Makkah) Nayaab Hyderabadi Restaurant (Makkah) New Niloufer Restaurant (Makkah) Hyderabad Chef Restaurant (Makkah) Hyderabad House (Madinah) Alishaan Restaurant (Madinah) Mairaj Restaurant (Madinah) Deccan Restaurant (Madinah)

Did we miss your favourite Hyderabadi spot in Saudi Arabia? Let us know in the comments below