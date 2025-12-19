Hyderabad: As 2025 draws to a close, the Pakistani entertainment industry once again proves its strength by delivering some truly engaging dramas throughout the year. The months of November and December have been especially exciting, with emotional, intense, and even unconventional storylines keeping viewers glued to their screens.

If you’re still searching for which Pakistani dramas are currently winning hearts, here’s a look at the top five dramas trending in December 2025.

Must-watch latest Pakistani Dramas

1. Pamaal

Paamal takes the top spot this month. Starring Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar, the drama is reportedly nearing its conclusion in the coming weeks. Paamal has surprised audiences with its layered storytelling, emotional depth, and thought-provoking moments. The entire cast has delivered standout performances, making it one of the most talked-about shows of the year. The drama premiered on October 6, 2025, and airs on Green TV Entertainment every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM. So far, 22 episodes have been aired.

2. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Next on the list is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which has emerged as a massive hit in 2025. The drama’s biggest highlight is the first-ever pairing of Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, which created immense anticipation even before its release. Premiering on ARY Digital in November 2025, the story revolves around Ayra, a principled doctor, and Kamyar, a wealthy and impulsive man, whose complex relationship has sparked intense discussions online. The show broke digital records, crossing 100 million views within four episodes and surpassing 310 million views by its tenth episode, making it one of the most-watched dramas of the year.

3. Jama Taqseem

Jama Taqseem, which aired on HUM TV, also secured its place among December’s most trending dramas. Starring Talha Chahour and Mawra Hocane, the show has been widely appreciated for its strong relatability and emotional realism. The drama premiered on September 10, 2025, and its final episode aired on December 18, after consistently remaining among the most-watched and most-discussed Pakistani dramas of the year.

4. Case No 9

Another major entry is Case No. 9, a gripping legal and social drama led by Saba Qamar and Faysal Quraishi. Written by renowned journalist Shahzeb Khanzada and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the series tackles intense courtroom battles and societal issues. The drama airs on Har Pal Geo every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 PM, and so far, 26 episodes have been broadcast.

5. Neeli Kothi

Rounding off the list is Neeli Kothi, a newly launched family drama that premiered on December 8, 2025, on HUM TV. The show marks the first on-screen pairing of Anmol Baloch and Talha Chahour. Penned by Saima Akram Chaudhry, who steps away from her usual comedic storytelling, and directed by Anjum Shahzad, the drama follows the mysterious journey of Zara, a young woman who inherits an old mansion known as the “Neeli Kothi.” With only two episodes aired so far, the drama has already sparked curiosity among viewers.