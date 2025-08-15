In Hyderabad’s bustling food scene, biryani often takes the spotlight, but for many locals, tahari holds a nostalgic, homely charm that is hard to beat. This aromatic rice dish, generously spiced and often cooked with tender chunks of meat, is a staple at Friday lunches, no-frill eateries, and old city kitchens alike. Unlike biryani’s grandeur, tahari’s appeal lies in its comforting simplicity, the kind of food that feels like home, even when you’re eating it on the go.

Whether it is served from a steaming handi at a street-side stall or plated in a traditional Hyderabadi household, this dish has quietly stood the test of time, weaving itself into the city’s everyday food culture.

Siasat.com has rounded up the top 5 tahari spots in Hyderabad that should be on your foodie list.

Best Tahari restaurants in Hyderabad

1. Al Kareem

Al Kareem is renowned for its delicious beef tahari and is often jam-packed on Fridays. It is to be noted that this is a no-frills eatery, and families can just get a parcel to go.

Location- Zeba Bagh, Murad Nagar

Price- Rs. 250 for two

2. Mehboob Kalyani Biryani

Established in 1980, Mehboob’s is an iconic joint popular for its beef tahari and kalyani biryani. Crowds flock here in the wee hours of the morning just to have a taste of the flavoured and juicy dish that is served with ghee and boiled egg.

Location- Purani Haveli, Pathargatti

Price- Rs. 200 for two

3. Al Naseer Centre

This 50-year old, highly-rated tahari centre is known for quality beef pieces and flavorful rice, cooked traditionally over slow-burning coal, deepening its aroma. Many customers consider it one of the best in the city.

Location- Khilwat

Price- Rs. 200 for two

4. Yousufain Darbar Tahari (aka Darwaze ki Tahari)

Also known as Darwaze ki Tahari, this is a beloved spot among tahari lovers. Many praise its authenticity and generous portions. Its location near a well-known spiritual landmark adds to its charm and street-food appeal.

Location- Goshamahal Rd, Aghapura bridge

Price- Rs. 200 for two

5. Nimath Tahari Centre

This hidden gem is run by a family with six decades of legacy. The outlet has multiple variants of tahari, some priced as low as Rs. 80, and remains popular for offering generous portions and diverse options.

Location- Shaheen Nagar

Price- Rs. 150-200 for two

Have you tried these iconic spots in Hyderabad? Comment below.