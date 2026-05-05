Hyderabad: Imagine standing in a forest with no noise, no screens, just stillness. Then one spark appears. Then another. Within seconds, the entire forest begins to shimmer like a breathing galaxy. It feels like stepping into a dream you don’t want to wake from. On certain summer nights, just before the monsoon touches the earth, forests in Maharashtra glow with thousands of tiny living lights. Fireflies rise from the grass and blink in soft rhythm, turning trees into constellations brought down to earth.

A fading glow in Telangana

Once, summer nights in Telangana shimmered with thousands of tiny lights as fireflies transformed trees and fields into glowing gardens. Locally known as Veluturu Poolu (flowers of light) in Telugu and Jugnu in Hindi and Urdu, they were a familiar wonder. Today, that glow is fading.

Image credits: Nat Geo

Fireflies scientifically called ‘Photuris lucicrescens’are now declining due to environmental changes. Scientists warn this is a sign of ecological imbalance. These insects help control crop pests and indicate a healthy environment. However, rapid urbanisation, pesticide use, and artificial lighting are reducing their numbers.

They can still be spotted in a few places in Telangana:

Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Kawal Tiger Reserve

Dandepally

Peddapur

Kishan Bagh

Even in these regions, sightings have reduced significantly in recent years.

Where the magic lives

For people from Hyderabad, the best way to truly experience this natural wonder is to travel to Maharashtra. The Western Ghats come alive during a short window from mid-May to early June, just before the monsoon. On warm, humid nights after sunset, fireflies gather in large numbers and light up the forests in perfect synchrony.

Some places feel almost unreal when the fireflies arrive:

1. Bhandardara (Akole, Ahmednagar): Lakes and forests glowing softly with thousands of lights.

2. Rajmachi (Lonavala, Pune): A trekking trail that sparkles as night falls.

3. Purushwadi (Akole, Ahmednagar): A quiet village that transforms into a glowing wonderland.

4. Harishchandragad & Kalsubai: Forest trails where flickers of light follow your path.

5. Kothaligad & Prabalmachi: Peaceful treks with dreamy valley views. Sandhan Valley, Ratangad, Malshej Ghat, Igatpuri

6. Bhairavgad: Hidden corners where fireflies turn darkness into magic.

In recent years, eco-friendly firefly festivals are also celebrated in many of these places, offering guided and responsible ways to witness this breathtaking spectacle.

The science behind the glow

Fireflies produce light through a natural process called bioluminescence. Inside their bodies, oxygen reacts with special chemicals like luciferin with the help of an enzyme called luciferase, producing a soft, cool light.

At night, males flash patterns while flying, and females respond with matching signals. This silent communication helps them find mates and stay safe from predators.

A night to remember

For travellers from Hyderabad and across Telangana, this is more than just a trip; it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness nature’s poetry before it fades away. Walk gently, avoid bright lights, and let your eyes adjust to the dark because sometimes, the smallest lights create the most unforgettable magic.