Between Kedarnath and Allah Hoo…’ Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, who is currently basking in the success of her movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, on Wednesday shared a sweet memory as she remembered her first co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary.

Sara Ali Khan who made her film debut with the Dil Bechara actor in the film Kedarnath posted some pictures on her Instagram handle to mourn the loss of the late star.

Sharing two pictures of herself with SSR, Sara shared how she was traveling to Kedarnath with him for their first day of the shoot together.

She also penned down a heartfelt note in the caption which read:

“On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither is ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath, and Allah Hoo, I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.”

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after he made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che where he impressed everyone with his character Ishaan.

He then won millions of hearts with his performance in M.S. Dhoni and transformed himself into one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry.

His last film was Dil Bechara which was released posthumously.