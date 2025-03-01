Beware against ‘Ramzan Ration’: Telangana cybercrime warns against freebie scam

Hyderabad: The cybercrime officials have warned the public against falling prey to fraudsters who are now attempting to trap them with ‘Ramzan Ration’ freebie messages. A message in circulation on WhatsApp and Facebook reads, ‘The Ramadan Relief Package 2025 Application Form is out.’

“The online registration exercise, which is the quickest way to apply, is now out for all Muslims in need. Each family will receive essential items such as flour, sugar, ghee, oil, pulses, gram flour, dates, rice and other items. Application has begun and those that have applied have started getting their packages,” the ‘Ramzan Ration’ message reads.

A link https://Ramd-grant.give-out.today is mentioned in the ‘Ramzan Ration’ message. There are reports of many similar messages in circulation in social media.

A senior official from the Telangana cyber security bureau explained that it is a general tendency among the public to fall for such messages as many are used to offers announced by corporate companies during important festivals and important dates.

“They are on the lookout for important events and festivals like Valentine’s Day, national festivals, community festivals and other events to reach out to the public without any hassle and eventually dupe them. The public should not click on any link sent through unknown or known messages, assuring of gifts or freebies. There is a risk that your phone security will get compromised. At no cost you should click on the link and immediately delete it,” said the official.

After hacking the phone of innocent and unsuspecting people, fraudsters withdraw money from bank accounts or steal personal data, including important documents and photos/ videos of families. At times, they might also blackmail and extort money.