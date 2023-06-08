Beware of unauthorised modes of transport: Dubai RTA to residents

In a video shared online, RTA lists the advantages that passengers have when travelling on RTA transportation compared to the disadvantages of illegal and unlicensed transportation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 8th June 2023 4:55 pm IST
Dubai invites designs for global ‘House of the Future’ competition; win cash prize
Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has issued a warning to its residents against using unauthorised modes of public transport.

In a video shared online, RTA listed the advantages that passengers have when travelling on public transport compared to illegal and unlicensed transportation.

Also Read
Air Arabia plans to double fleet capacity in 12 months

If passenger boards authorised RTA transport

  • Passengers can use card apart from cash for paying tickets.
  • Lost items can be recovered quickly and easily.
  • Well-trained drivers.
  • Passenger can always file a complaint if their drive was inconvenient.

If passenger boards an unauthorised transport

  • Passengers need to carry cash at all time.
  • Fewer chances to recover lost items.
  • Inappropriate behaviour from drivers.
  • No modes of filing complaints if passenger is inconvenient.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 8th June 2023 4:55 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button