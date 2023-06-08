Beware of unauthorised modes of transport: Dubai RTA to residents

Abu Dhabi: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has issued a warning to its residents against using unauthorised modes of public transport.

In a video shared online, RTA listed the advantages that passengers have when travelling on public transport compared to illegal and unlicensed transportation.

If passenger boards authorised RTA transport

Passengers can use card apart from cash for paying tickets.

Lost items can be recovered quickly and easily.

Well-trained drivers.

Passenger can always file a complaint if their drive was inconvenient.

