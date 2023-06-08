Beware of unauthorised modes of transport: Dubai RTA to residents

Abu Dhabi: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has issued a warning to its residents against using unauthorised modes of public transport.
In a video shared online, RTA listed the advantages that passengers have when travelling on public transport compared to illegal and unlicensed transportation.
If passenger boards authorised RTA transport
- Passengers can use card apart from cash for paying tickets.
- Lost items can be recovered quickly and easily.
- Well-trained drivers.
- Passenger can always file a complaint if their drive was inconvenient.
If passenger boards an unauthorised transport
- Passengers need to carry cash at all time.
- Fewer chances to recover lost items.
- Inappropriate behaviour from drivers.
- No modes of filing complaints if passenger is inconvenient.