BFF reveals Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin’s wedding deets, actors react

Mumbai: Television’s favorite couple, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, are once again making headlines, this time over their much-awaited wedding! Fans, lovingly calling them JasLy, have been eager to know when the duo will tie the knot, especially after their recent decision to move in together.

While speculations were already swirling, their close friend Krishna Mukherjee dropped a major hint, adding fuel to the fire. In a chat on Rush with Ruch’s podcast, Krishna was asked about Aly and Jasmin’s wedding rumors. She responded, “Yes, yes, they are getting married this year… either this year or next year. It is happening. By the end of this year, it will be done.”

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni React to Wedding News

As the internet buzzed with excitement, Jasmin finally addressed the rumors in a conversation with Zoom. Issuing a joint statement with Aly, she clarified, “We are laughing as it’s again a rumour, and don’t know where Krishna’s name is coming from. Whenever we plan, we will ourselves tell. Till then, we request people not to give air to such news. Right now, our focus is only on our careers.”

JasLy’s Big Move – New Home, New Beginnings!

While the wedding talks continue, another exciting update has fans celebrating, Jasmin and Aly are moving in together! The Bigg Boss 14 duo shared the happy news on their YouTube channel.

Jasmin revealed that it took her six months to find the perfect house, and now, she will be taking another six months to set up the interiors. The couple is likely to move in by June.

From Bigg Boss 14 to real-life love, JasLy’s journey continues to keep fans hooked.