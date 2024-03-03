Bhadrachalam BRS MLA meets Telangana CM, seeks development funds

Hyderabad: BRS MLA from Bhadrachalam, Tellam Venkat Rao, met chief minister Revanth Reddy at his residence on Sunday, March 3, urging him to provide funding for various development works in his constituency. He was accompanied by his family and state revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The Bhadrachalam MLA submitted a formal representation to the chief minister explaining the various necessary works and upcoming projects that need the required funding.

The second meeting between the chief minister and the BRS MLA following the recently concluded Assembly elections in which the Congress party emerged victorious.