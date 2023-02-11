Bhanu Prasad Rao appointed as Govt Chief Whip in Telangana Legislative Council

Rao, a member of the Legislative Council for the fourth time is a resident of Karimnagar, an official release said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th February 2023 12:22 am IST
Banu Prasad Rao

Karimnagar: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government on Saturday appointed MLC Thaniparthi Bhanu Prasad Rao as the government chief whip in the Telangana Legislative Council.

Rao, a member of the Legislative Council for the fourth time is a resident of Karimnagar, an official release said.

Also Read
Telangana: Banda Prakash is BRS’ candidate for Legislative Council Dy Chairman post

He was the Chairman, the House Committee on Rajiv Rahadari APLC and also a member of the Committee on Public Accounts, Minorities Welfare.

Graduated in Architecture, Rao is a senior leader of the ruling Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the release said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th February 2023 12:22 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button