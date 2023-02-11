Telangana: Banda Prakash is BRS’ candidate for Legislative Council Dy Chairman post

Nominations for the post may be filed on Saturday between 10:30 am and 5 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 11th February 2023 11:48 am IST
Banda Prakash Mudiraj

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, agreed to put party MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj up for the position of Deputy Chairman of the state Legislative Council, on Saturday.

According to BRS sources, Rao requested that Mudiraj submit his nomination on Saturday.

According to prior information from the parliamentary office, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has set February 12 as the date for the election of the Deputy Chairman.

It had said that nominations may be filed on Saturday between 10:30 am and 5 pm.

Considering that BRS holds a lopsided majority in the Council, Mudiraj is predicted to win the election without a challenger.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

