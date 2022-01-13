Bharat Biotech donates Rs two crore to TTD-run trust

Tirupati: The chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech International Limited Krishna Ella on Thursday made an offering of Rs two crore at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on the occasion of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

After offering prayers at the temple, Krishna Ella, CMD of Hyderabad headquartered Bharat Biotech International Limited, producer of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, along with wife Suchitra handed over a demand draft for Rs two crore to the TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and Chairman YV Subba Reddy of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the ancient shrine, an official told PTI.

The official further said the devotees requested the TTD to utilise the donation amount for the temple-run pilgrim free meal trust called Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

Later, Ella and his wife were presented a sacred silk cloth among other things by the temple management.