Bharat Joda Yatra will change future of country: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is a journey that will change the future of the country.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra will remain in history like how Gandhi’s struggle was remembered. It was a great opportunity to participate in a pivotal Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is a journey that will change the future of the country,” said Reddy.

He attended a meeting with the observation team of the Maharashtra Bharat Jodo Yatra at AICC Secretary Sampath’s residence in Manikonda, Hyderabad.

The observation team of Maharashtra Bharat Jodo Yatra has come to Hyderabad.

He said that the Yatra will last for 22 days in Karnataka and 4 days in Andhra Pradesh.

“The Yatra will enter Telangana on October 24 and after the Yatra ends in Telangana it will enter Maharashtra,” he added.

Telangana Congress chief said that it was discussed in the meeting to form a coordination team with the leaders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

“The Maharashtra and Telangana leaders will be visiting Karnataka is also being discussed,” he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tondavadi Gate in the Gundlupet region of Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar.

Today marks the Yatra’s 24th day, which began at 6.30 am and will reach its first break point at Kalale Gate near Servo Motors at 10 am.

The participants of the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will stay opposite the Maharaja Institute of Technology (MIT) in Thandavapura of Mysore at night.

The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 states in five months. It recently reached Karnataka on Friday (September 30) and will be here for the next 21 days before moving north.

The Padyatra (march) is covering a distance of 25 km every day.

According to Congress, the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying. Sleeping beds, toilets and AC are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.