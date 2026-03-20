Bhatti budget bogus budget: BRS members flag unfulfilled promises

Hyderabad: Terming the recently announced Telangana Budget “bogus budget” and “bada jhoota budget,” Bharat Rashtra Samithi claimed that the Congress state government completely ignored every marginalised community in its “vision-less” budget.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday, March 20, presented a budget of Rs 3.24 lakh crore for the year 2026-27, up by nearly Rs 20,000 crore over the previous year

Speaking to reporters following the Budget session, BRS party members said there was no substance in the budget other than the attempt to divide Telangana and Hyderabad.

“There is no hike in pension; there is nothing mentioned about the benefits for retired employees,” BRS MLA Harish Rao said.

Also Read Telangana Budget 2026–27: Key numbers at a glance

He emphasised the lack of importance given to backward communities in the budget, saying, “The Mudirajus, Goudas, Golla Kurumas, all BC (Backward Class) communities, have been snubbed. Cold shoulder was shown to the SCs, STs, and minorities as well.”

“The RTC workers were refused their promises, and so were the Singareni workers,” Siddipet MLA Rao said.

“There is nothing but a juggling of numbers and words; there is no sincere commitment toward the poor,” Harish Rao said, alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy skipped payments for the Rythu Bandu programme three times.

“Revanth, who skipped Rythu Bandhu payments three times, must rub his nose to the ground and apologise to the farmers,” the party demanded.

KCR says budget full of ‘gas and trash’

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said that Minister Bhatti’s speech seemed like “storytelling and chillar platform speech.”

KCR speaking to reporters after the Budget speech on Friday, March 20. (Source; YouTube)

“The highlight was the way Bhatti Vikramarka was stressing the numbers every time he announced the allocations, as if it were some great thing,” KCR quipped.

According to KCR, the budget was devoid of any policy formulation and said the state government failed to clearly define any policy, whether it is the industrial policy, IT policy, agricultural policy, or others.

He said there was no ‘bharosa’ for any section, and that the government has even failed to announce when Rythu Bharosa will be given to the farmers.

“We had a very clear vision to stabilise agriculture. But they have not made any announcement on either Rythu Bandhu or Rythu Bhima,” KCR said. “But they made it look like we wasted money by giving Rythu Bandhu assistance to the farmers. They have insulted and misled the farming community.”

“They should have given some confidence to the women. Even regarding the 1 lakh crore loans to women, they are making it look like they are giving it. There is nothing new in that scheme, which is an existing scheme. No new scheme has been announced in the budget,” KCR added.

Observing that the budget has failed to benefit any section, the BRS chief said that an analysis of the budget will reveal who it has really benefited.

He declared that his party will tear the state government apart over the proposed budget in the next session.

Kavitha calls the budget fake and fabricated

Drawing striking similarities in the numbers of last year’s budget with this year’s, Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha has termed the budget as fake and fabricated without any vision.

K Kavitha addresses the media after the Telangana budget speech on Friday, March 20. (Source: X)

As her former party members claimed, Kavitha said there were no provisions for most backward classes, caste-based occupations, minorities and persons with disabilities in the proposed budget. Although the BCs constitute 56 per cent of the population, only 4 per cent of the funds have been allocated for them, she said.

Kavitha asked what Revanth achieved by visiting Delhi numerous times and calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi his ‘Badebhai’ when only 50 per cent (Rs 11,161 crore) of the central grants estimated in last year’s budget (Rs 22,782 crore) have been realised.

She also stated that a total debt of Rs 8,64,198 crore has been accumulated by the Congress government, including Rs 5,62,363 crore through FRBM loans, and Rs 3,01,835 crore through various corporations.

“Every family in the state now has a debt burden of Rs 9 lakh,” she claimed.

She addressed Rahul Gandhi as “Rahul Feku,” comparing him with the popular Hyderabadi film character “Saleem Feku” for not delivering his promise on filling 2 lakh government jobs every year.