Telangana Budget 2026–27: Key numbers at a glance

Hyderabad: The Telangana Budget for 2026–27, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, lays out the state’s fiscal position and priorities through a detailed set of numerical indicators covering growth, expenditure, and welfare.
The total size of the budget stands at Rs 3,24,234 crore, comprising Rs 2,34,406 crore in revenue expenditure and Rs 47,267 crore in capital expenditure, reflecting a mix of committed spending and asset creation.
Telangana’s economy continues to record higher growth compared to national trends. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2025–26 is estimated at Rs 17,82,198 crore, with a growth rate of 10.7 per cent, compared to the national growth rate of 8 per cent.
Per capita income in the state stands at Rs 4,18,931, higher than the national average of Rs 2,19,575.
Key Budget numbers
Overall outlay
- Total Expenditure: Rs 3,24,234 crore
- Revenue Expenditure: Rs 2,34,406 crore
- Capital Expenditure: Rs 47,267 crore
Economic Indicators
- GSDP: Rs 17,82,198 crore
- Growth Rate: 10.7 per cent
- Per Capita Income: Rs 4,18,931
- Share in India’s GDP: 5 per cent
Sector-wise allocations indicate the distribution of expenditure across development areas, with higher outlays directed toward rural development, education, and infrastructure.
Major allocations
- Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: Rs 33,688 crore
- Education: Rs 26,674 crore
- Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare: Rs 23,179 crore
- Irrigation: Rs 22,615 crore
- Energy: Rs 21,285 crore
- Municipal Administration and Urban Development: Rs 17,907 crore
- Medical and Health: Rs 13,679 crore
- Transport, Roads and Buildings: Rs 12,789 crore
Welfare-related spending continues across multiple sectors, with allocations made for social groups and ongoing schemes.
Social sector allocations
- Scheduled Castes Welfare: Rs 11,784 crore
- Scheduled Tribes Welfare: Rs 7,937 crore
- Backward Classes Welfare: Rs 12,511 crore
- Minorities Welfare: Rs 3,769 crore
- Women and Child Welfare: Rs 3,143 crore
- Housing: Rs 7,430 crore
Several schemes and financial commitments are reflected in the budget through specific figures.
Scheme-linked numbers
- Rajiv Yuva Vikasam: Rs 6,000 crore
- Indiramma Housing Programme: Rs 22,500 crore (overall commitment)
- Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam: Rs 12,600 crore
- Rythu Bharosa Support: Rs 12,000 per acre annually
- Paddy Incentive: Rs 500 per quintal
Infrastructure and investment-related numbers indicate the scale of planned and ongoing economic activity.
Investment and Infrastructure
- Investment MoUs: Rs 5,75,000 crore
- Life Sciences Investments: Rs 73,360 crore
- Expected Employment:
- Direct: 1 lakh
- Indirect: 2.5 lakh
Power and energy indicators highlight capacity and demand levels in the state.
Energy Indicators
- Installed Capacity: 23,187 MW
- Peak Demand Met: 18,228 MW
- Battery Storage Plans: 1500 MWh
Human development sectors such as education and health are also reflected through numerical targets.
Education and Health
- Education Allocation: Rs 26,674 crore
- Health Allocation: Rs 13,679 crore
- Residential Schools Planned: 105
- Target Hospital Capacity: 44,029 beds
- Kitchen Modernisation: Rs 100 crore
Fiscal measures and financial adjustments are also captured through key figures.
Fiscal indicators
- Debt Restructured: Rs 25,612 crore
- Liquidity Relief: Rs 22,142 crore
- Tax Devolution Share: 2.102 per cent to 2.174 per cent
The budget also sets long-term economic targets, indicating the State’s projected growth trajectory.
Long-term targets
- 1 trillion dollar economy by 2034
- 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047