Telangana Budget 2026–27: Key numbers at a glance

Hyderabad: The Telangana Budget for 2026–27, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, lays out the state’s fiscal position and priorities through a detailed set of numerical indicators covering growth, expenditure, and welfare.

The total size of the budget stands at Rs 3,24,234 crore, comprising Rs 2,34,406 crore in revenue expenditure and Rs 47,267 crore in capital expenditure, reflecting a mix of committed spending and asset creation.

Telangana’s economy continues to record higher growth compared to national trends. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2025–26 is estimated at Rs 17,82,198 crore, with a growth rate of 10.7 per cent, compared to the national growth rate of 8 per cent.

Per capita income in the state stands at Rs 4,18,931, higher than the national average of Rs 2,19,575.

Key Budget numbers

Overall outlay

Total Expenditure: Rs 3,24,234 crore

Revenue Expenditure: Rs 2,34,406 crore

Capital Expenditure: Rs 47,267 crore

Economic Indicators

GSDP: Rs 17,82,198 crore

Growth Rate: 10.7 per cent

Per Capita Income: Rs 4,18,931

Share in India’s GDP: 5 per cent

Sector-wise allocations indicate the distribution of expenditure across development areas, with higher outlays directed toward rural development, education, and infrastructure.

Major allocations

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: Rs 33,688 crore

Education: Rs 26,674 crore

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare: Rs 23,179 crore

Irrigation: Rs 22,615 crore

Energy: Rs 21,285 crore

Municipal Administration and Urban Development: Rs 17,907 crore

Medical and Health: Rs 13,679 crore

Transport, Roads and Buildings: Rs 12,789 crore

Welfare-related spending continues across multiple sectors, with allocations made for social groups and ongoing schemes.

Social sector allocations

Scheduled Castes Welfare: Rs 11,784 crore

Scheduled Tribes Welfare: Rs 7,937 crore

Backward Classes Welfare: Rs 12,511 crore

Minorities Welfare: Rs 3,769 crore

Women and Child Welfare: Rs 3,143 crore

Housing: Rs 7,430 crore

Several schemes and financial commitments are reflected in the budget through specific figures.

Scheme-linked numbers

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam: Rs 6,000 crore

Indiramma Housing Programme: Rs 22,500 crore (overall commitment)

Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam: Rs 12,600 crore

Rythu Bharosa Support: Rs 12,000 per acre annually

Paddy Incentive: Rs 500 per quintal

Infrastructure and investment-related numbers indicate the scale of planned and ongoing economic activity.

Investment and Infrastructure

Investment MoUs: Rs 5,75,000 crore

Life Sciences Investments: Rs 73,360 crore

Expected Employment:

Direct: 1 lakh

Indirect: 2.5 lakh

Power and energy indicators highlight capacity and demand levels in the state.

Energy Indicators

Installed Capacity: 23,187 MW

Peak Demand Met: 18,228 MW

Battery Storage Plans: 1500 MWh

Human development sectors such as education and health are also reflected through numerical targets.

Education and Health

Education Allocation: Rs 26,674 crore

Health Allocation: Rs 13,679 crore

Residential Schools Planned: 105

Target Hospital Capacity: 44,029 beds

Kitchen Modernisation: Rs 100 crore

Fiscal measures and financial adjustments are also captured through key figures.

Fiscal indicators

Debt Restructured: Rs 25,612 crore

Liquidity Relief: Rs 22,142 crore

Tax Devolution Share: 2.102 per cent to 2.174 per cent

The budget also sets long-term economic targets, indicating the State’s projected growth trajectory.

Long-term targets