Telangana Dy CM Bhatti seeks details of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries within a week

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has cautioned special officers of Dalit Bandhu to ensure that assets sanctioned under the scheme were not sold or transferred to others. He asked the officials to visit all the villages and identify the beneficiaries of the scheme’s first phase, and maintain that the funds for the second phase were released within a week.

Speaking at a review meeting for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme at Chinthakani mandal headquarters in Madhira constituency of Khammam district on Saturday,August 3, he warned that misuse would not be tolerated.

Bhatti said that Chinthakani mandal was selected for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in a saturation mode, and another 100 beneficiaries were selected from the Madhira constituency.

Officials were instructed to give feedback to district collectors continuously on how Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries were utilising the assets sanctioned to them and to get the details of those beneficiaries in a week.

If in case the assets were found to have been sold or transferred to ineligible persons, he said that they needed to be restored to the original beneficiaries in a week. He said that it was a crime to sell or transfer assets sanctioned under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to others.

Bhatti Vikramarka told the officials that if required, an industrial park needed be sanctioned to enable the Dalit beneficiaries to setup small-scale units.

“The JCBs and trolleys given under Dalit Bandhu should be utilised in irrigation, panchayat Raj, R&B works. If required, officers should coordinate between the JCB owners and contractors, and ensure that the equipment sanctioned to Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries is used in governmental works,” he instructed the officials.

Observing that the special officers didn’t have proper data about the beneficiaries, he said it was the sole responsibility of special officers to see how beneficiaries were putting into use the assets sanctioned to them to eke out a living under the scheme.

“Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries alone should do business with the assets sanctioned to them and the assets sanctioned to them should remain with them,” he asserted.

He also inquired into the reasons why the sheep and goats distributed under the sheep distribution scheme during the BRS government vanished. He sought to know if the officials got the insurance amount released to the beneficiaries.

He directed the officials to track the cows and buffaloes sanctioned to beneficiaries, and to whom were they sold.



