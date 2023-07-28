Bhim Army chief meets KCR, lauds Telangana schemes for Dalits

Hyderabad: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Friday and lauded the state government for implementing various schemes for upliftment of Dalits.

Azad said that the schemes and programmes including Dalit Bandhu have become a role model for the country.

Also Read Delhi: Bhim Army supporters demand Z plus security for Chandrashekhar

He stated that CM KCR is laying a strong path for the emancipation of the Dalits from social and economic discrimination and attain self respect.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Azad and the CM discussed Dalit issues, the rulers’ attitudes towards Dalits, division of people in the name of caste, subjecting them to social discrimination, sanctions on food habits, and attacks on Dalit communities in the country.

The Bhim party chief expressed hope that the Dalit development activities in Telangana state will pave the way for solving the problems of Dalits in the country in future.

Azad said that Dalit Bandhu scheme, which is being implemented in Telangana, is unprecedented in the history of the country.

The success stories of Dalit Bandhu and qualitative change in the lives of Dalit communities is commendable.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme is fulfilling the aspirations of Dr BR Ambedkar, who dreamt of promoting Dalits as entrepreneurs in the country.

Azad said that the installation of India’s largest 125 feet statue of Ambedkar in Hyderabad is a proof of CM KCR’s admiration for Ambedkar and his sincerity towards fulfilling the aspirations of the author of Indian Constitution.

It is also first time in the history, the state secretariat is named after BR Ambedkar.

“CM KCR’s vision to build Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat aiming for the development of Dalits and all other sections and oppressed communities is laudable,” he said.

Azad said that Telangana is the only state which imparted Gurukulam education system in the country.

Hundreds of Gurukulas run by the Telangana government are playing the role of global centers for education with a big goal of training the students of SC, ST, BC and minority communities to be talented and compete with others in the competitive world.

Azad said that the implementation of the Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund Scheme, which provides financial assistance to the Dalit students to pursue education in foreign universities, is fulfilling the dreams of Dalit families.

Azad invited CM KCR as the chief guest at the Bhim Army Mahasabha to be held on August 26 in Jaipur.